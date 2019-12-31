|
Erceg, Joseph J.
Jan 6, 1945 - Dec 25, 2019
Joseph J. Erceg, owner of Heart of the Wildwood Motels, Wildwood, NJ dies at age 74.
Mr. Erceg was born on Jan. 6, 1945 in New York, NY to Dorothy and Joseph Erceg. Graduate of Xavier Military Academy, Fordham University, and American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service.
He was an entrepreneur, and Youth Soccer Coach in Wildwood Crest, NJ (1977-1982) and Parent Coach at Olympics of the Mind (1977-1982). Before moving to Venice, FL in 2016, he lived and thrived in Cape May, NJ. He was a member of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wildwood Hotel Motel Association. He would later on receive the Leadership Award for the Captain Oceans Program, 1993.
Mr. Erceg leaves behind his loving wife Mary Erceg of Venice, FL; son, Scott Erceg of Copenhagen, Denmark; daughter, Marta Erceg of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren, Lars, Cara, and Margot; and brother, Frank (Lori) Erceg. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to Tidewell Hospice either by phone, 941-552-7500 or mail, Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Dept, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. To share a memory of Joe or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020