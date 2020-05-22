Or Copy this URL to Share

Guerrier, Joseph J.

Feb 12, 1935 - May 15, 2020

Joseph J. Guerrier, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 15, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on May 31, 2020 at Bethanie French Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 23400 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



