Joseph James Russo
1939 - 2020
Russo, Jr., Joseph James
Oct 30, 1939 - May 6, 2020
Joseph James Russo, Jr., 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on May 6, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on May 9, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home-Punta Gorda Chapel.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
