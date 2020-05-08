Or Copy this URL to Share

Russo, Jr., Joseph James

Oct 30, 1939 - May 6, 2020

Joseph James Russo, Jr., 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on May 6, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on May 9, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home-Punta Gorda Chapel.



