Kolbe, Joseph
May 18, 1944 - Sept 6, 2019
Joseph Ray Kolbe passed away peacefully on Friday September 6, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN surrounded by family. Visitation will be at Reshaven McLaren's chapel Wednesday September 11 from 5-7pm and services will be Thursday September 12 at 11am at Lutheran Church of Hope.
Joe was born in Panora, IA on May 18, 1944 to Joseph and Violet Kolbe. The youngest of 4 children and only boy, Joe grew up in and around Panora. He met the love of his life, Karen Fidler, in the summer of 1963. Joe and Karen were married in August of 1966 and just celebrated 53 years of marriage. Joe and Karen were blessed with 3 boys and raised their family in West Des Moines, IA. Joe and Karen moved to Sarasota Florida in 1997 and split their time between Florida and Iowa for the last several years.
Joe spent the majority of his career around the construction industry. He loved working with his hands and could build almost anything. Retirement was not in Joe's vocabulary and he continued to work full time up until he got ill 3 weeks ago. Joe's kind sprit, love of life, and strong faith touched and inspired all who met him.
Joe is survived by his wife Karen, sons Todd (Kirk McVey) of West Des Moines, IA, Scott (Stacy) and their children Mason,Josie, Addison, Camryn and ReAnn of Lakewood Ranch,FL, Aaron (Amy) and their children Taylor and AJ of Waukee, IA, 3 sisters, Joan Foresman of Des Moines, IA, Ruth Bartholomew of Sullivan, MO, and Lila Markanovich of Tigard, OR, numerous nieces nephews and extended family, and many life long friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Violet.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019