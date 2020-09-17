1/1
Joseph Lesser
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Lesser, Joseph
Feb 20, 1946 - Sep 9, 2020
Joseph Lesser, 74, died peacefully at his home in Venice, Florida on Sep. 9, 2020 after a prolonged illness, in the presence of his loving daughter, Stacey Lesser and his grandson, Ryan Trimper.
Joseph, formerly of Alden, NY, was born to Joseph C. Lesser & Dorothy (nee Dietrich). Joe graduated from Alden Central High School and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathleen G. (nee Gilbert) & his son Joseph W. Lesser (age 6). Joseph was the, brother of Norman (Betty) Lesser, Shirley (Jack) Monin & MaryAnn (Ted) Mezydlo. Brother -in- law of Lance (Tina) Gilbert, Patricia A. Gilbert & Robin N. Gilbert. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph requested a private service only and arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers Funeral Home Ewing Chapel Venice, FL. Please make donations to TideWell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or the Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Dr, Englewood, FL 34224

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
