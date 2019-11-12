|
Shafer, Joseph M
June 22, 1949 - July 22, 2019
Joseph Michael Shafer, 70, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Monday, July 22,2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.
He was born on June 22,1949 in Urbana, Ohio, son of Claude E. and Catherine L. (McDonald) Shafer. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1967.
Even though he was raised in the country, he loved city life. He lived in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Miami, Florida and Chicago,Illinois, and spent his last 35 years residing in Sarasota.
Joe retired 3 years ago,after a lifetime working in the banking business. He had many talents including being a gourmet cook and an avid tennis player. Much of his time was spent on the tennis court, sometimes playing 4-5 times a week.
He had a gift for holding your attention while telling stories of his many adventures. He loved traveling in and out of the country and attended the US Open and Broadway plays in New York City every year.
Joe lived life to the fullest. He loved playing cards and was ready for a game anytime of the day or night. He was a great host and enjoyed having dinner parties for family and friends.
He is survived by his companion Ferry Budiar, sisters, Janet Watkins of Urbana, Ohio and Deborah Forrester of Sebring, Florida, brother, Mark Shafer of Tampa, Florida, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Cynthia Maxwell of Urbana and Jill Cleveland of Sebring and his brother, Charles Shafer of Urbana. Joe will be missed by those who loved him.
Graveside services were held at the Jesse Knight Memorial Cemetery in Nokomis, Florida on July 26,2019. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019