McKay , Joseph (Bud)
Nov 1, 1930 - Jan 4, 2020
Joseph (Bud) McKay of Sarasota died January 4. He was born November 1, 1930 in Clifton, NJ and came to Sarasota from there when he retired in 1992. Bud served in the U.S. Navy for 9 years working as a laundryman on several ships. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, serving as s member of their Honor Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Violet and is survived by his four children Kathryn Smith of Garfield, NJ, James Smith of Pompton Plains, NJ, Patricia Vogler of Media, PA and Margaret (Mickie) Svetina of Sarasota, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on January 9, 2020 from 5-7pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Home on 40 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236.
A funeral mass will be held on January 10, 2020 at 10am at Church of Saint Patrick on 7900 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota, FL 34241
Inurnment at Sarasota National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020