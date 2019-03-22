|
|
Zwearcan, Joseph Nelson
Mar 22, 1957 - Mar 20, 2019
Joseph Nelson Zwearcan of Sarasota, FL formerly of Raymond, NH passed away on Mar. 20, 2019 at the age of 61. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Zwearcan; loving daughter, Tanya Zwearcan and brother, William Zwearcan (Debbie).
A Celebration of Life will begin at 10 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019