|
|
|
Nieckoski, Joseph
Jan. 31,1941 - March 1, 2019
Joseph Nieckoski, 78, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsilvania, died on March 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 6, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on March 6 following the visitation. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th St. West Bradenton, Fl. Condolences can be left at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More