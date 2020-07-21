Spinella, Joseph "Joey" Patrick

Mar 18, 1961 - Jul 12, 2020

Joseph "Joey" Spinella died suddenly at the age of 59 on July 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Born in Paterson, NJ, he began his incredible entertainment career as a percussionist, with a healthy dose of magic on the side. After his family moved to Sarasota, FL in 1974, Joey joined the school band and eventually played regularly with the Sarasota Concert Band. Although he loved to sing with his grandmother, it wasn't until he attended Manatee Junior College where, quite by accident, it was discovered that he had a beautiful tenor voice. After graduating MJC he continued his vocal training at Manhattan School of Music in New York City, where he worked with Metropolitan Opera voice coaches. He made numerous appearances, including most notably with The Three World Tenors, the Israeli Philharmonic under the baton of Zubin Mehta, and the Sarasota Opera. He sang for the 1996 local Olympic Torch ceremony and created a CD with his original arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner, "Sparks to Fire," to commemorate the 2000 Olympics. One of his most recent musical projects, IllusionAria, showcased his tenor voice while performing exciting magical illusions. Joey was also one of the best Luciano Pavarotti impersonators, needing very little makeup and no voice-overs to accomplish this feat. Recently, his music was considered for a Grammy Award in three separate categories (Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Producer of the Year). His music and magic eventually led him to Las Vegas, where he recently starred in "A Mob Story" at the Plaza Showroom. Throughout his entire career, Joey continued to provide voice lessons. He always said he could teach anyone to sing in five minutes. Joey loved singing so much, he would bring his voice to any party, restaurant, festival, or show. He could also conduct both instrumental and choral ensembles, particularly enjoying his time conducting the Sarasota Mandolin Orchestra. He was taken from us much too young and in the prime of his career. Joey is survived by his parents, Joseph Spinella and Carmel Summers of Sarasota, sisters Annie Flanagan and Susan Spinella of Sarasota, and Lisa Jelks and brother-in-law Howard Jelks of Gainesville, FL, his two nephews, Ryan and Taylor Flanagan, and his beloved dog, Rocky. Although we can no longer listen to his wonderful voice in person, Joey left a treasure trove of his performances, which are easily viewed on YouTube. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a future date. If you wish to honor his life, family asks you to consider donating to Sarasota Humane Society or Sarasota Youth Opera.



