Jurisko, Joseph "Joe" Paul
Dec 17, 1966 - May 2, 2020
Joseph "Joe" Paul Jurisko, 53, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.