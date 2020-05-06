Joseph Paul "Joe" Jurisko
Jurisko, Joseph "Joe" Paul
Dec 17, 1966 - May 2, 2020
Joseph "Joe" Paul Jurisko, 53, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
