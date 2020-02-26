Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Baggiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Raymond "Joe" Baggiano


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Raymond "Joe" Baggiano Obituary
Baggiano, Joseph Raymond "Joe"
Jun 16, 1944 - Feb 21, 2020
Joseph Raymond Baggiano was born in Jamestown, NY on June 16, 1944, and passed away on February 21, 2020 after a long illness, with his wife Patricia by his side. Joe had been a Florida resident for the past 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Alice Carmon Baggiano and Joseph Baggiano. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his sons Brad (Krista) Baggiano and Dennis (Becky) Baggiano; stepchildren Mary Lynne Bisone (Gary) and David (Angela) Murrman. He also has 6 grandchildren and 2 great grand-children. Joe was a businessman, former owner of the "More Space Place," who enjoyed golf, poker, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. A military service with full honors will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 3rd at Sarasota National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -