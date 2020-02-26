|
Baggiano, Joseph Raymond "Joe"
Jun 16, 1944 - Feb 21, 2020
Joseph Raymond Baggiano was born in Jamestown, NY on June 16, 1944, and passed away on February 21, 2020 after a long illness, with his wife Patricia by his side. Joe had been a Florida resident for the past 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Alice Carmon Baggiano and Joseph Baggiano. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his sons Brad (Krista) Baggiano and Dennis (Becky) Baggiano; stepchildren Mary Lynne Bisone (Gary) and David (Angela) Murrman. He also has 6 grandchildren and 2 great grand-children. Joe was a businessman, former owner of the "More Space Place," who enjoyed golf, poker, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. A military service with full honors will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 3rd at Sarasota National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020