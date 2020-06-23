Hennessey, Joseph S. Sr.

Oct. 22, 1923 - Jun 14, 2020

Joseph S. Hennessey, Sr., 96 years old, died Sunday morning June 14, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses. He was the beloved husband of Estelle June Hennessey for over 71 years and they lived a full life together traveling around the US, Europe and the Caribbean. Summer vacations were spent at the cottage he built on Damariscotta Lake in Maine until he and June moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1997.

After he and June were married in 1948, they moved to Beacon Falls, CT where they raised their children.

He was born in Ansonia, CT on Oct. 22,1923 son of the late Roy and Victoria May (Stokes) Hennessey.

As a child and teenager he attended Ansonia schools and when he was 19 years old, he enlisted in the Army where he trained as a paratrooper and joined the 101st Airborne. He jumped into Holland during WWII as a part of Operation Market Garden and fought in the Battle of the Bulge for 73 days. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. For his entire life he was very humble regarding his role in fighting for his country's freedom, however, where ever he went he wore his 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles hat.

In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and hunter. He enjoyed helping others in any way whether it be to fix a plumbing problem, painting a house or replacing windows, he would never refuse to do a favor. He especially loved his wife's cooking but most importantly her homemade apple pie.

He was employed at Farrell Corporation in Ansonia, CT until his retirement in 1982.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughters Doreen Elnitsky of Middlebury, CT, Lillian Smith(Ted) of Beacon Falls,CT, and Patricia Russo (William)) of Woodbridge, CT, and his son Darrin Hennessey of Sarasota, his grandchildren Caitlin and Christopher Elnitsky, Erik, Brett, and Tyler Martin, Justin, Randy and Joseph Hennessey, Darryl and Chad Smith and daughter in law Laurie Hennessey.

He was predeceased by his daughter Robin McKenna, his son Joseph S. Hennessey Jr., and his brothers James, Leroy, and Alton Hennessey.

Services will be at a later date.





