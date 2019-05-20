|
Liquori, Sr. , Joseph S.
January 1, 1937 - May 14, 2019
Joseph S. Liquori, Sr. , 82, of Venice, Florida, died on May 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on May 25, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL 34285. Services will be held at 10:00 am on May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 22, 2019
