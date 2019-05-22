Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1301 Center Road
Venice, FL
Joseph S. Liquori Obituary
Liquori, Joseph S.
Jan 1, 1937 - May 14, 2019
Joseph S. Liquori, 82, of Venice, Florida, died on May 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on May 25, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL 34285. Services will be held at 10:00 am on May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292, Burial to follow in the church memorial garden. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019
