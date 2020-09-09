Spinella, Joseph

Aug 9, 1934 - Aug 30, 2020

Joseph ("Giuseppi") Spinella passed peacefully under the care of Tidewell Hospice in the early morning of August 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Joe was born on August 9, 1934, in Marineo, Sicily to Maria and Giuseppe Spinella. He had an early fascination with America and was astounded to learn his mother had been born in America and moved back to Sicily when she was two years old. Several years after his father's death and at the age of 14, Joe, his mother, and sister Cira sold their farm and flew to America where he finally realized his dream. They settled in Paterson, NJ where Joe attended school, learning English as he went along. He joined the Army in 1955, earning physical fitness and marksmanship medals. Being in the service afforded him the opportunity to tour Europe and return to his hometown in Sicily, this time proudly in an American uniform. Upon his return, Joe married Carmela LoBue and started Spinella Uniform Company, where he sewed uniforms for police, firefighters, doctors, postal carriers, and others, as well as providing uniforms for one of the Apollo space missions. Joe and Carmela had four children, and in 1974 moved to Sarasota. Joe then began his new career as a clothes salesman/tailor at Taffy's Menswear on St. Armand's Circle. He found his second true calling of helping others dress smart while telling jokes and stories to make people smile. Back then St. Armand's Circle was THE hot spot and Joe met many famous celebrities. Joe and Carmela divorced in 1976. After retirement, he began traveling the world to places like Machu Pichu, Amazon Rainforest, Galapagos, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, and around America. In 1999 he returned to Marineo to reconnect with his family (accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law, who are forever grateful to have made that trip). Unfortunately, Joe suffered a stroke at the age of 70 but he continued to travel (mostly cruises) and began his next career as an artist to facilitate his physical therapy. He founded Artistica Frames by Giuseppi, making custom frames like nothing you've seen before! For the next 12 years, Joe continued to live life to the fullest. He was a Leo and proud of it. Like his sign, he was fearless. His sense of style, color, fun, and mischievousness never left him. He enjoyed playing with his grandsons and performing pranks on his friends. For many years he volunteered at All Faiths Food Bank, entertaining the other workers with his corny jokes. He wrote a memoir recalling his days as a young boy in Sicily, From Green White & Red to Red White & Blue, with a follow-up titled Giuseppi Flies with a Chiclet. Joe visited many area elementary schools sharing stories from his book, much to the delight of students and teachers alike. At age 82 he had a heart attack with another stroke and he finally slowed down. Joe overcame so many obstacles in life that he was referred to as the "comeback kid." Sadly, the combination of failing health and recent death of his son, Joey, was one hurdle too high. Joseph leaves behind three daughters, Annie Flanagan and Susan Spinella of Sarasota, and Lisa Jelks and her husband Howard of Gainesville, FL, and two grandsons, Ryan and Taylor Flanagan. Also left to mourn his passing are his sister, Cira Scozzari, three nephews, Ronald (Margaret), Glenn (Teresa, daughters Nina and Sophia), and Danny (Linda) Scozzari, and niece Rosemarie (Michael) Scozzari, and lots of cousins in Marineo. If you wish to honor his life, his family asks you to consider a donation to All Faiths Food Bank or Tidewell Hospice. A celebration of this extraordinary life will be planned for a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store