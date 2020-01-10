|
Royer, Joseph V.
April 7, 1925 - December 28, 2019
Joseph V. Royer, age 94 of Lakeland, Florida passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Hickman, Kentucky to John V. and Cordelia Haynes Royer, he was the youngest of 6 children. He was a resident of Lakeland for 3 years.
He and his wife, Jean (Castellaw) previously resided in Sarasota, Florida since 1984 after moving there from Arlington Heights, Illinois. Joe retired from Walgreen Company after 25 years of service, and prior to that was an F.B.I. Special Agent for several years in Chicago. He also served as a high school principal in Kentucky.
He was a World War II Marine Corp veteran and was in combat in the Pacific at Guam and Iwo Jima. He was extremely proud of his service in the Marine Corp and attended many Marine veteran events until last year.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Sarasota for 32 years, volunteering in many church activities, including helping residents in the aftereffects of Hurricane Andrew. Joe loved to volunteer and did so in many situations; his favorite being rocking newborn babies at the local high school while their young mothers completed their education. He loved the babies there and the toddlers called him "Grandpa Joe".
He met his wife Jean at Murray State University in Murray Kentucky and they married in August 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. She survives him, along with their daughter JoEllen Royer of Knoxville, TN, son Dr. David Royer and his wife Wanda of Lakeland, grandsons Steven Royer of Lexington, SC and Joseph Royer of Lakeland, granddaughter Leslie Huffine and great-granddaughter, Lillie, both of Knoxville, TN.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236. Interment will follow immediately at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020