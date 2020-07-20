BAYSE, JOSEPHINE ANN
Mar 2, 1934 - July 13, 2020
JOSEPHINE ANN BAYSE, 86 of Sarasota passed peacefully on July 13, 2020 at her home in the company of her children. She was born on March 2, 1934 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Josephine was employed as switchboard operator, college program coordinator & antiques researcher though her happiest role was that of wife & mother. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia as well as her husband of nearly 40 years, William S. Bayse. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susan M. and Walter J. Thomasser, respectively as well as a son, William S. Bayse, Jr., a grandson, Christian J. Thomasser & partner John G. Scarbrough of Homosassa, Florida plus numerous dear friends who are regarded as family. No local services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice and/ or The American Cancer Society
. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, in charge of arrangements.