Caliguire, Josephine Ann

Feb 12, 1940 - Jun 2 2020

Josephine Ann Caliguire, 80, of North Port, Florida, died on Jun 2 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Jun 5, 2020 at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



