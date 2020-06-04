Josephine Ann Caliguire
Caliguire, Josephine Ann
Feb 12, 1940 - Jun 2 2020
Josephine Ann Caliguire, 80, of North Port, Florida, died on Jun 2 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Jun 5, 2020 at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
San Pedro Catholic Church
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
San Pedro Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
