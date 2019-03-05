|
|
|
Cubicciotti, Josephine
May 14, 1921 - Feb. 27, 2019
Josephine Cubicciotti, 97, of North Port, Florida, died on Feb. 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port. Services will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port with burial to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in North Port (www.farleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More