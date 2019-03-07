|
|
Cubicciotti, Josephine
May 14, 1921 - Feb. 27, 2019
Josephine Cubicciotti, age 97, of North Port, Florida, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1921 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Andrea (Petruzelli) and Carmela Dawia. Josephine was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia and was a crossing guard for 20 years until she retired and moved to North Port in 2006. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Cubicciotti. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Cubicciotti of North Port, three grandchildren four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A visitation for Josephine will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM. A funeral service will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with burial to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Josephine's home church at New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, Florida 34287. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019