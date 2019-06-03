|
Chiodo, Josephine Giardina
Dec. 3, 1923 - Jun. 1, 2019
Josephine Giardina Chiodo, 95, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died on Jun. 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Park, 5833 S. Tamiami Trl., Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 6, 2019
