|
|
Guarino, Josephine
Oct 8, 1930 - Mar 8, 2020
Josephine Farr Guarino, 89, was born in White Plains NY to Ralph and Josephine Farr. She grew up in White Plains NY and graduated from White Plains High School. In 1952 she married the man who became her lifelong soulmate, Frank Guarino. They raised three children, a son Frank, and two daughters, Patti Ann and Debbie. Josephine was basically a stay at home mom but also periodically worked as a banquet manager at Leewood Country Club and was an accomplished seamstress. Josephine and Frank had a winter home in Margate Florida for several years, and they eventually retired to a new home in Boca Raton Florida. After Frank's death in 1999, she moved to Sarasota to be closer to her brother Joe and his wife Paige. For the past several years her home has been at HarborChase of Sarasota. She was predeceased by her son Frank, her husband Frank, and her brother Joe. She is survived by her daughters Patti Ann Southwell of Cooper City, FL and Debbie Kroskey of Sarasota, two grandsons, Keith and Frank, her sister-in-law Paige, first cousins Joe Napolitano of Texas and Grace Marie Napolitano Suarez of Puerto Rico, several other cousins, and her very special friend Marty Herring.
She was a devout Catholic and belonged to several Catholic churches within the Parishes where she resided, the last being Incarnation Church of Sarasota.
We will remember her as being a feisty, gritty and fiercely loyal wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will live on in our hearts forever. Funeral service and interment at Noon Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020