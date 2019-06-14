|
Harper, Josephine
April 19, 1936 - June 13, 2019
Josephine Harper, 83, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, formerly of New York, New York, died on June 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way, Sarasota. Services will be held at 11:00amon June 18, 2019 at C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota. Interment will follow in Skyway Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Chandlers Funeral Home, Sarasota .
Published in Herald Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019
