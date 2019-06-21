|
Linquist, Josephine "Jody"
June 19, 2019
Josephine "Jody" Mutz Linquist passed on June 19, 2019. Jody was born to Martin and Gertrude Mutz in 1943 in Indianapolis, IN. She attended Northwestern University from 1960 - 1963. In 1963 she married Le Linquist, a Navy pilot and together they raised two daughters, Sara and Beth. Le and Jody were adventurous and liked to move around. They made wonderfull friends and had great times in Connecticut, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, Michigan and Florida (at one time they even lived on a a boat). Jody was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was an active member her entire life. She was also a school volunteer when her children were young and volunteered in many positions in the many places she lived.
Jody's friends always remember her parties and her cooking. She loved entertaining and feeding people. Playing golf, tennis and bridge were yet more ways she spent time with friends and family. Having moved many times as a child and as an adult, she always looked to include new people in her circle. Her husband's job as an airline pilot gave them a great opportunity to travel. She never hesitated to take off flying standby with both daughters in tow. She loved dogs, Golden Retrievers especially.
Jody is survived by her husband of 56 years and her daughter Sara, her daugher Beth, son-in-law John Lane, grand daughters Annabel and Susie, and the Goldens, Benjie and Jamie.
Her family is having a private memorial. Any memorial donations should be sent to Planned Parenthood of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 21 to June 23, 2019