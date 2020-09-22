Seligman, Joy (Julius)
Aug 24, 1923 - Sep 16, 2020
Joy Seligman of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Somers Point & Mountainside, NJ and raised in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bernie Seligman. She is survived by her sons Jon & Len, daughters-in-law Barbara and Ella, grandsons Ben, Jesse and Eli, and great grandson Daniel. Joy had a brilliant mind, a wonderful, dry sense of humor and a tremendous curiosity about life. She was kind and never complained, even when confronting considerable pain from Parkinson's disease and arthritis.
She believed passionately in creating a more equal and compassionate world and was a lifelong political Progressive. She worked as a registered nurse, a suburban homemaker and then as a long-time partner in Bernie's chemical consulting business. Together, Joy & Bernie traveled the world & attended over 60 Elderhostel's. In addition to traveling, reading, theater, birdwatching & beach walking, Joy loved spending time with her grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Fight & their voting rights protection efforts, https://fairfight.com/