Server, Joy

Dec 9, 1926 - May 26, 2020

Wife of the late Martin Server, Mother of Jill Gordon (Stuart) and Kitt Skonie (Steve, deceased), Grandmother of Brad Gordon, Amanda Schachtel (Evan), Great Grandmother of Spencer Schachtel

Sister of the late James Gillespie (Dolores), Aunt of Jane Sanderson (William) and Nephew James Gillespie (Lisay), Great Aunt of Jennifer Sanderson Thomas Sanderson, Luke Gillespie & Nicole Sirigampoli

She was an avid Golfer and seven time Club Champion who loved Boating, Tennis, Bridge, Mah Jong and Bowling,

She was the Proprietor of four businesses and greatly enjoyed entertaining her many friends. She is out chasing butterflies and will be dearly missed.

It was her wish that no memorial service be held.

Memorials may be made in memory of Joy Server to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota FL 34238



