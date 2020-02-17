|
Ingham, Joyce A.
Dec 17, 1930 - Feb 5, 2020
Joyce Audrey Ingham passed away quietly on Feb. 5, 2020 at the age of 89. She follows the love of her life Ernie, who would have turned 93 on Feb. 6. Joyce was born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada to Roy and Dorothy Parker, and was sister to Lorne, Joan and Alden. She is survived by her four children, Sue McBride (Murray), Geoff Ingham (Sandy), Mike Ingham (Sue) and Joy Coulson; her nine grandchildren Jessica, Kristy, Christopher, Bradley, Laura, Shelby, Melissa, Nicole and Diana; her five great-grandchildren, Jack, Bobby, Ben, Maya and Raelyn and her sixth great grandchild on the way.
Joyce never met a person she didn't befriend. She was generous, warm, kind, and everyone adored her. She was humble and shy, except when she got near a dance floor. She was an incredible athlete, avid reader, and superb chef. Her sharp sense of humor never faded, and she lit up every room she entered with her smile. She is deeply missed.
A family only celebration of her life will be held in Montreal later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020