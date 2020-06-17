Mazzie, Joyce A.
Oct 2, 1942 - Jun 10, 2020
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Joyce Mazzie, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 77. Joyce was born on October 2, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ to Michael and Rita Cignarelli. She raised her family in Fair Haven, NJ before moving to Sarasota, FL 25 years ago. Joyce is survived by her husband Louis, two children Kevin (Tanya), Debra (Jill), 4 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sarasota Baptist Church, at 7091 Proctor Rd, Sarasota at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's memory at Scleroderma.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.