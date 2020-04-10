|
|
Williams, Joyce A
Sep 28, 1936 - Apr 7, 2020
Joyce A Williams born 9/28/36 in Anderson IN passed away 4/7/20 in Sarasota FL. Joyce will be interned with her late husband Gene F. Williams at the National Cemetery in Sarasota FL. She was preceded in death by parents Herbert and Mary Elizabeth Tinsley sons Terry and David Knecht and brother John Tinsley. She leaves behind daughters Vicky Knecht, Shelly Williams, Linda Murphy, son in law Brent Murphy, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She enjoyed a multitude of crafts and early morning shelling expeditions at the beach.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020