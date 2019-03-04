|
Sanders, Joyce Ann
Aug 7, 1935 - Mar 1, 2019
Joyce A. Sanders, 83, of Venice, Fl passed away March 1, 2019. Joyce was born August 7, 1935 in Northampton, MA. She was survived by her husband Norman of 64 years, brother Robert Brackney; nieces Pamela, Amanda and Rebecca Cotton and many other family members. Joyce was a dental assistant for 17 years, She was the manager of the Mary Meyer Gift Shop for many years in Townsend, VT and was a hospice volunteer for many years. A visitation will be held for Joyce on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Farley Funeral Home North Port Chapel, 5900 S. Biscayne Blvd, North Port, Fl. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church 5550 Sumter, Blvd, North Port, Fl. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joyce's name to Tidewell hospice. A burial will be held at the North Sunderland Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019