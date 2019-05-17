Home

Joyce Egan


1927 - 2019
Joyce Egan Obituary
Egan, Joyce
Oct 03, 1927 - May 12, 2019
Joyce Marlys Egan nee Schulte, Age 91, of Sarasota FL, Osceola WI, and recently Boutwell's Inn Stillwater MN. Preceeded in death by husband of 70 yrs Mathew J Egan, son James Jay Egan; dear mother of Greg (Diane), Mary Zrust (Bill), Janet Rapp; loving grandmother of James and Mark Egan, Katie Frank (Steve), Megan Zrust, Matt Zrust (Jessica), Molly Barbato (Nick), Missey Rapp (Mark Pettis); great grandmother of Mackenzie and Kylie Zrust, Lilly Frank, Ruby and Eleanor Barbato, Sister of John Schulte (Karen), Shirley Miller (George) numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was a graduate of No St Paul High School. She loved collecting and restoring antiques. She was an avid golfer and was club champion at New Richmond Golf Club in 1985. She and Jim loved traveling the world and made many friends around the bridge table.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Osceola, WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2019
