Ferace, Joyce
Aug 2, 1948 - Feb 18, 2020
Joyce Ganey Ferace (71) of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully after a brief illness in the care of Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Joyce was born August 2, 1948 in New London Connecticut to Lt. Col. Joseph M. Ganey M.D. and Ann Austin Ganey. A resident of Sarasota for the past 8 yrs. Joyce grew up in New London Ct., graduated from St. Bernard High School class of 66' where she met the love of her life Richard.
Joyce attended Bryant College in Providence, RI, married Richard Ferace in 1967, lived, loved, and worked in New London as an administrative assistant for the Lincoln Oil Company and later the City Coal Company. In 1997, Joyce and Richard relocated to Charlotte, NC and Joyce went to work as an accounting and administrative assistant with Duke Energy. She and her husband retired to Sarasota, Fl in 2011.
Joyce loved spending time with her family, her sons and their families especially her grandchildren. She loved entertaining at home, dancing, reading, and going to the beach.
Joyce is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years Richard, her Son Christopher (Nancy) of Norwich, Ct., she was pre-deceased by her son Kenneth in 2017. Joyce is survived by four grandchildren Ryan, Kasey, Joshua, & Jennifer and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers and sisters Michael Ganey, Joann Ganey, Marie Diffley (Kevin) and Joseph Ganey (Fran), all of Sarasota FL.
Joyce was a member of Incarnation Church. There are no calling hours, the family will announce a memorial service to be held in Sarasota at a later date.
Donations may be made in Joyce's name to her favorite charity The .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020