Gillen, Joyce
Dec 13, 1939 - Feb 17, 2019
Joyce K. Gillen, age 79, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on February 17, 2019. Joyce was born December 13, 1939 in Barnhill, Illinois. During her career as a registered nurse, she lived and worked in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Cincinnati, Ohio. She and her husband, James Gillen, retired to Florida in May of 2013. She enjoyed gardening, camping with family, traveling abroad with her husband and ice cream with her grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her husband, James; her sisters, Marcia (Buchanan) Keperling and Gail (Buchanan) King; her daughters, Lisa Stark, Nancy (Michael) Norton and Suzanne Krimmer; and her grandchildren, Alexander and Dylan Stark, Taylor and Elena Krimmer and Michael, Lucy and Nicholas Norton. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Oleta and Tiffin Buchanan, and her sister, Janet (Buchanan) Lampo. The family will hold a private ceremony to commemorate her life.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019