|
|
Berry, Joyce Margaret
Apr. 2, 1932 - Feb. 6, 2019
Joyce Margaret Berry, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on February 6, 2019 in Sarasota.
Visitation will be Monday, February 11 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Joyce was born on April 2, 1932 in Elizabeth, NJ to Albert and Teresa Bobby Silveri. She went to Roselle Catholic High School (Roselle, NJ) and then trained as a stenographer and bookkeeper.
Joyce married Iver J. Berry Jr. on September 20, 1952 in Roselle, NJ. Briefly living in Chicago while Iver was in the service, they settled in NJ until moving to Cooperstown, NY in 1960. In 1974 Iver's career moved them to back to NJ where they remained until 1999. At that time Joyce and Iver retired to Sarasota, FL, moving to The Fountains in 2013.
Joyce's career started as a stenographer and later a bookkeeper until she took time off to raise her family. Later in life she was a museum guide at the Farmers Museum, Welcome Wagon Host and then Real Estate Agent but her most satisfying job was as mother, grandmother (Grandy) and great grandmother (GiGi).
Joyce loved golf and traveling around the world with Iver.
Joyce was predeceased by Iver, her husband of 64 years, and grandson Jeffrey Buzzi but is survived by her children Iver Berry III, Alyson Berry and Merideth VanAuken; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family of Joyce Berry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Tidewell Hospice for their care in her final days.
Online condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019