1/1
Joyce Marilyn Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gibson, Joyce Marilyn
Mar 11, 1934 - Sep 15, 2020
Joyce Marilyn Gibson 86 passed away Sept 15th, 2020 in Venice Florida at The Village on the Isle Luke Haven nursing home. Cremation service have been accorded and A private burial service will be Monday, Sept. 28th at 9:30am at Sarasota National Cemetery in Venice Florida with arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Homes of Venice FL. Joyce was born on March 11, 1934 in Kewanee IL to Joseph and Hazel Maring. Reared in Kewanee, Joyce was a Wethersfield High School and Western Illinois University graduate. She married Harold Palmquist of Kewanee who proceeded her in death in 1973. She later married Raymond Gibson in 1977. He proceeded her in death in 2011. She is survived by a brother in law Garland Reedy of Venice Florida, children; Marty (Kary Chayer) Gibson, Matt (Lori) Gibson, Mary Jo Gibson all of Kewanee and Mark Gibson of Bismarck ND. 10 grandchildren; Kaylee & Riley Gibson, Michael (Kristen) Gibson, Eric (Janelle) Gibson, Emily (Carsten) Hamilton, Brian Slutts, Alexis, Tyson, Hayden and Trenton Gibson, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters Beverly Reedy, Doris (Freeman) Hunter and a son Michael Raymond Gibson.
Joyce was a kindergarten teacher for many years in Kewanee and then continued to teach at the Kewanee Day care Center. They later moved to Bismarck, ND. where she was a homemaker. After retiring to Venice Florida in 1991 Joyce and Raymond together volunteered over 20,000 hours at the Venice Hospital. She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Kewanee, and later the Grace United Methodist Church of Venice FL. She loved sewing and crafts, volunteering and her family. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved