Joyce Stith


1936 - 2019
Joyce Stith Obituary
Stith, Joyce
Jun 15, 1936 - Jul 28, 2019
Joyce (Burt) Stith, 83, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the home of her daughter. She joins her husband, Morton (Rosenbaum) Stith, who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her three children, Lynn Bryce Sherman (Nashville, Tennessee), Heidi Housten (Stockholm, Sweden), Peter Bryce (Chevy Chase, Maryland), and their spouses and children.
We hope that Joyce and Mort have found each other once again, and that they are once more walking hand-in-hand on their next adventure.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sarasota Opera Company or the museum of your choice. Arrangements by Nashville Cremation Center.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
