Tate, Joyce
October 26 1924 - June 27 2019
Joyce was born to Julian Ernest Jackson and Mary Annis Hollingsworth Jackson in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family moved to Boston where her father, Julian, attended Harvard Business School and Northeastern University Law School, where he subsequently became a professor and chair.
Joyce met Robert (Bob) Tate (1924-2013) while she was studying economics at Tufts University and he was serving and studying with his V-12 unit. They married in 1947. They moved to Washington,D.C. and while Bob studied for his MBA, Joyce became the first woman economist employed by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Upon completion of Bob's Navy service in the Korean War, Joyce and Bob returned to his home city of Baltimore, Md. where he assumed control of the family business, Tate Engineering, Inc. After a successful career in business, Joyce and Bob retired to Sarasota in the mid 1990's. Joyce and Bob were active and philanthropically involved with many organizations including the Tufts University Alumni Association, the Ringling Museum and Ca D'Zan, the Asolo Opera House, the Florida West Coast Symphony, The Sarasota Hospital, the Salvation Army, and NARSAD, the National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression.
Joyce is survived by her 3 children: William Tate (Lisa) of Baltimore, Patricia Baker of Jackson, Wyoming, and Robin Tate of Cockeysville, Md. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 30, 2019