Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
Joyce Theiler-Repulski

Joyce Theiler-Repulski Obituary
Theiler-Repulski, Joyce
Apr 8, 1943 - Nov 8, 2019
Joyce Theiler-Repulski, 76, of Sarasota, FL, died on Nov 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, Nov 14 (today), all at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2185 Wood Street, Sarasota. Interment to follow in Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, Nov 22. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
