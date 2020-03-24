|
|
Vollenweider, Joyce
Jan 27, 1933 - Mar 23, 2020
Joyce Vollenweider, born Mary Joyce Tremon January 27, 1933 died Monday March 23, 2020. She chose to pass on the day, which would have been her 57th wedding anniversary to Jack Vollenweider, who died 6 years previously on her birthday. Well played Joyce, Well played. Joyce is survived by her favorite daughter Denise Sassaman and her children Emma and Trevor. Her favorite son Jimmy Vollenweider, his wife Catherine, daughters Aubrey and Amber and Granddaughter Carmen, as well as a slew of nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Kenneth Turner, sister-in-laws Audrey Dabroski and Sue Rasmussen. The family can't thank Tidewell Hospice and the nurses on the 3rd floor Doctor's Hospital enough for the outstanding love and support they gave Joyce in her final days when family couldn't be there. The family will hold a memorial service in her hometown of Gordon, GA when the universe allows. If anyone remembers Joyce from her days at Edwin Watts Golf Shop, the golf course, bridge club, Riviera Drive or Misty Creek and want to make a donation please do so to Tidewell Hospice or simply tell the people you're with you love them. We love and will miss you Mom, Mama, Aunt Joyce, Joyce.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020