Weitzel, Joyce
Apr 3, 1931 - Feb 2, 2019
Joyce Marie Weitzel, loving wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully surrounded by family at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte after a brief illness.
Joyce was born in Lorraine Ohio but spent the majority of her childhood in Flint, Michigan graduating from St. Mike's Catholic High School. Following graduation she worked in the pathology office at Flint Osteopathic Hospital where she met the true love of her life, Dr. John Weitzel. Their mutual strong Catholic faith and love of God found them meeting for daily Mass. Following their marriage on Oct. 4, 1952 they moved to Harrison, MI where they created and nurtured a large loving family.
Her greatest gift and accomplishment was raising eight strong and independent children. She enjoyed sharing and talking of their accomplishments as well as those of her nineteen grandchildren. The loss of her son Patrick at 15 and husband Dr. John at 62 were a true test of her faith but she persevered and there was never a time when you didn't see a rosary at her bedside.
For the last twenty four years Joyce split her time between Venice, Fl and Harrison, MI. Her love of travel could find her camping in Grand Maris or the Rocky Mountains, enjoying the beach and jungle in Costa Rica or sailing down the Rhine River in Germany. Joyce embraced the arts and any kind of music, whether at a local concert, or attending productions at the Engelwood Performing Arts Center or singing at the player piano. She enjoyed a great book, golfing and quilting.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Rose Stevens; her son Tim(Barb) their sons Patrick and Luke; daughter Maggie(Bob) their son Blane and daughter Carly; daughter Denise(Tim) their daughters Katelyn(Jesse) and Liz; son Dr. Martin(Maureen) their daughters Meghann(Matt) and Allison(Matt) and son Kress; son Dr Andrew and son Stefan and daughter Gabrielle; son Dave(Caty) and their sons Sean, Casey, Noah and Michael and daughter Emily; daughter Mary(Fred) and their sons John and Sam and daughter Maggie.
A celebration of life memorial Mass will be held on August 3, 2019 at St. Athanasius Church in Harrison MI. Those wishing to give a memorial gift in memory of Joyce can send to Tidewell Hospice House, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL.
