|
|
|
Williams, Joyce
Jan 15, 1943 - Sep 8, 2019
Joyce Williams, 76, of Palmetto, FL, died on Sep 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St E Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St E Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019