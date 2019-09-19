Home

Services
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John MB Church
1700 1st Ave
East Palmetto, FL
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John MB Church
1700 1st Ave
East Palmetto, FL
Joyce Williams Obituary
Williams, Joyce
Jan 15, 1943 - Sep 8, 2019
Joyce Williams, 76, of Palmetto, FL, died on Sep 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St E Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St E Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
