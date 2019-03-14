|
|
Adams (Quinlan), Juanita (Nita)
Mar 24, 1924 - Mar 9, 2019
Juanita Quinlan Adams, 94, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Sarasota. She was born March 24, 1924 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Harvey and Lillian Lord.
She married William Quinlan in 1941 and in 1957 they moved their family to Sarasota from Terre Haute, Indiana. Nita spent her life as a homemaker raising her two daughters, after which, she worked for the Sarasota Police Department for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: William Quinlan and second husband, Robert Adams and her sister, Ercell Odom.
Nita is survived by daughters Karen Redicks (Jim) of Indiana and Debra Larson of Sarasota; grandchildren Gretchen Curtis (Danny), Stephen Trierweiler, Sarah Van Nostrand (Cordell) and Megan Parry (Ryan); eight great grandchildren and nephew William Sawyers (Donna) of Indiana.
Nita will be remembered for her love of shopping, animals, and babies (in that order!), and her Southern cooking.
Per her request there will be no local service. A private family memorial is planned.
Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of The Springs at Lake Point Woods, Sarasota for the loving care they provided her.
She will be missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019