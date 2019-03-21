|
|
Davis, Juanita
Apr 9, 1929 - Mar 17, 2019
Juanita J. Davis, 89, of North Port, Florida, passed away, peacefully, on March 17, 2019. She was born in Rhodes, IA on April 9, 1929 to the late John Shelker and Wadena (Blink) Shelker of Jamaica, IA. Juanita often expressed fond memories of growing up on the farm with her 4 siblings. She graduated Nurses Training on March 9, 1950, beginning her lengthy career as an RN. Upon relocating to Largo, Florida, her career path guided her to become a Business Office Manager for National Medical Enterprises for whom she traveled extensively around the country.
She had a penchant for gardening. In her earlier years an extensive vegetable garden was her interest, while in her later years she enjoyed colorful flowering plants - with orchids being a favorite.
Juanita was an avid reader, instilling that love of reading in her daughters. She especially enjoyed crossword puzzles and cryptoquotes, which she worked daily. Juanita also had a 'sweet tooth' and was particularly fond of cookies. Notably, those cookies and treats baked for her by her friend and neighbor, Doreen.
Juanita was a huge NASCAR fan. Jeff Gordon was her favorite driver until his career change. More recently, she became a fan of Chase Elliott, who she held as a baby while his dad signed autographs.
Juanita is survived by her loving daughters, Vickie L Duckham (Phillip) of North Port, FL and Linda L Ferris of North Port, Florida; her grandchildren Kristina Grand of Jackson, MI., Kenneth Baker of Jackson, MI, and Kevin Baker (Suelyn) of Grass Lake, MI; her great grandchildren Kaleigh Duckham, Kiera Grand, Jaydon McCoy, Gavon McCoy, Liam McCoy, Brodie McCoy, Paisley McCoy, and Phillip Baker; her siblings Marilyn Van Zee (Robert) of Pleasantville, IA and Pine Island FL, Arlene Hammer (John) of Panora, IA, Jack Shelker (Becky) of Perry, IA, and Sharon Cassidy (Jim) of St. Charles, IA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 11: 30 am, March 29, 2019, at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, Florida. 34287, after which she will be interred on the grounds
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019