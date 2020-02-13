|
Grauso, Juanita
Dec 27, 1921 - Feb 11 2020
Juanita Grauso, 98, passed away February 11, 2020 in Sarasota. She was born December 27, 1921 in Knoxville, TN to the late Riley and Effie Kelly- Bledsoe. She met her future husband, Salvatore, in Alexander, VA. In 1940 they were married in Elkton, MD. Standing the test of time, they celebrated 76 years in love. Salvatore passed away in 2013. They enjoyed spending summers in Bryson City, NC and she loved spending time with her family.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who had an infectious laugh and a strong faith in God.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Giuliani (Joe), Anita Bavol (Walter), son, Salvator Grauso (Suzanne), brother, Gene Kelley, grandchildren, Todd Bavol (Sean), Derrick Bavol (Malanie), Craig Buscher, Christy Gillespie (Rob), Scott Brown (Anita),Christopher Brown, Jenny Roy (Tyson) and Kelly Burgos (Tyson), great grandchildren, Patrick Bavol, Derrick Bavol Jr, Nick Burgos, Kristin Younger (Patrick), Kayla Lacey, Brandon Richards, Cody Gillespie, great-great grandchildren, Cody Bavol, Eva Cattoi and James Cattoi as well as many other family and friends.
A celebration of Juanita's life will be 1:00 Friday February 14, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice with interment to follow in Venice Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020