Rose, Juanita
Feb 26,1949 - Apr 9,2020
Juanita H. Rose "Nita," 71, gained her wings on April 9th, 2020. Nita passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 26th, 1949, in Plattsville, Missouri, to Clearance E. Holland and Gertrude A. McGee. Nita was preceded in death by her husband of 40 plus years William "Dave" Rose and her youngest son Andrew "Jimmy" Mallory.
Nita worked for L 3 Sarasota for 36 years, retiring to be with her son Jimmy. Nita was a devoted Mom, and Mam Maw always there with a shoulder to cry on and ready to give advice when needed. She never judged and always listened with an open heart and mind. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that will serve them throughout life.
Nita is survived by her son Mike Rose of Sarasota; her daughter Janice Votour of Myakka; her three brothers Rocky, Ace, and Mitch; her sister Christine; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts and memories. Fly high, Nita. This is your "BINGO."
Please give generously to The () and Hospice of Manasota in memory of Nita Rose. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020