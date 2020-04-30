Juanita S. Bryan
Bryan, Juanita S.
Apr 23, 2020
Juanita S. Bryan 89, of Sarasota, died April 23, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare.
She moved to Sarasota with her family in 1944 from West Virginia. She graduated from Sarasota High School in 1948. She was a Realtor in Sarasota for 40 years. She was a member of Colonial Oaks Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Michael Bryan (Melissa), her daughter, Rita McKenrick (Daniel), her brother, Jerald Smith (Linda), four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Mary Esther Smith.
Celebration of life service will be held at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Colonial Oaks Baptist Church or Pines of Sarasota, 1501 North Orange Ave., Sarasota.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
