1/1
Judith Ann Hooper Gamble Lucas
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucas, Judith Ann Hooper Gamble
Jan 9, 1943 - Sep 25, 2020
Known by many names like; "The Pizza Lady", "Home and School Leader" or "My Bride" to name a few, the most notable and longest by far was "Judith Ann Hooper Gamble Lucas". Her gift of being able to see the things that would make life easier for others not only helped in her career but the many lives whose path she crossed. She is survived by her husband, daughter, brother, cousins, nieces, nephews, Pathfinders, Adventurers, friends who became family, Sweetie, Sunday and all others whose life she touched. The thing she desired most was for people to know they are extremely loved by God.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 3:00 pm Nov 7th at the Sarasota Seventh-Day Adventist church. In lieu of flowers or cards, please send all donations to West Coast Christian Academy and continue her legacy by looking for ways you can help others.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved