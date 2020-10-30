Lucas, Judith Ann Hooper Gamble

Jan 9, 1943 - Sep 25, 2020

Known by many names like; "The Pizza Lady", "Home and School Leader" or "My Bride" to name a few, the most notable and longest by far was "Judith Ann Hooper Gamble Lucas". Her gift of being able to see the things that would make life easier for others not only helped in her career but the many lives whose path she crossed. She is survived by her husband, daughter, brother, cousins, nieces, nephews, Pathfinders, Adventurers, friends who became family, Sweetie, Sunday and all others whose life she touched. The thing she desired most was for people to know they are extremely loved by God.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 3:00 pm Nov 7th at the Sarasota Seventh-Day Adventist church. In lieu of flowers or cards, please send all donations to West Coast Christian Academy and continue her legacy by looking for ways you can help others.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store