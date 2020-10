Or Copy this URL to Share

Lane, Judith Ann

Oct 3, 1940 - Sep 29, 2020

Judith Ann Lane, 79, of Port Charlotte FL, formerly of Osprey and Sarasota, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home.



