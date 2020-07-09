Simpson, Judith Ann (Judy)
May 14, 1938 - Jul 4, 2020
Judith Ann (Giffel) Simpson passed away suddenly on July 4, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida (Sarasota) due to unknown causes and went to join the other angels with our Lord. Judy had courageously battled COPD and lung cancer illness for several years.
Judy was born May 14, 1938 to Marvin L. and Ruth R. Giffel in Terre Haute, Indiana along with her siblings, Gary H. Giffel and Susan K. (Giffel) Douthit. She graduated from Garfield High School and then attended Union Hospital's nursing school.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lowell Donald Simpson, and two loving children, Janell S. (Patrick) Deuel and Randall R. (Linda) Simpson; six grandkids, Kelsey J. (Simpson) Whinfrey (David), Zachary R. Simpson, Abigail L. Simpson, Justin S. Deuel, Nicholas P. Deuel, and Allison S. Deuel. She is also survived by her cousin, Gail (Giffel) Nattkemper and sister-in-law, Wilma Jean (Simpson) Bergfeld. All brought her great love and joy over the years.
Judy and Don started their loving life together with their marriage on June 16, 1957 following Don's graduation from Rose Polytechnic Institute of Terre Haute on June 8, 1957. They started what turned out to be a nomadic corporate life on June 26, 1957 in Hammond, IN. During several corporate relocations that followed, Judy maintained a loving home. All of these moves developed a great liking and aptitude in Judy for designing floor plans for the many new homes they ultimately built.
Judy's worldwide living locations gave rise to a desire to explore many parts of the world. Their European living assignments in the Netherlands and England, plus other worldwide job duties provided exciting trips around the globe.
Judy was an avid tennis player for many years which later gave way to more sedate activities like cards, computer games, and computer spread sheets.
She was member of PEO and the Peace Presbyterian Church. Above all, she was a wonderful, caring, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed greatly! Our Lord just gained a great angel!
Arrangements for a future memorial service will be made after facilities have reopened. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to either the Peace Presbyterian Church of Lakewood Ranch, the COPD Foundation, or the American Cancer Society
.